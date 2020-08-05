A glitch in the state's disease registry system might be linked to underreporting of coronavirus cases

Shasta County public health not too worried about undercount in coronavirus cases

It's a statewide problem.

An under- reporting of coronavirus cases might be connected to a technical glitch.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, ana are people concerned about the problem?

Shasta county public health officials say: they're not too worried about the glitch impacting data here at home.

The state discovered an under-reporting of coronavirus cases because of technology issues.

Specifically, submitting reports into the state's disease registry system".

Take so* trt kerri schuette we believe that number is under- reported due to some data challenges at the state level.

But public health it's not too worried about under reporting here in shasta county.

Take so* trt:18 dr. karen ramstrom shasta county public health officer we know about hospital cases because we're in constant communication with the hospitals everyday, we're not worried about an under count there, we have provider reports and our providers are pretty good at reporting, the state testing site we get those in a different way.

But for people like marcee martinez-- the news of the statewide glitch has her concerned.

Take so* trt:09 marcee martinez lives in redding it concnersn me for people's health.

I think if there's underreporting, there's a chance that other people can get exposed that maybe otherwise wouldn't have been but martinez still remains cautiously optimistic that despite the statewide issue-- there won't be an explosion of coronavirus cases in where she lives.

Take so* trt:09 marcee martinez lives in redding i think we've down a really nice job locally, testing, reporting, mitgating to a certain extent.

Ana stand u* trt ana torrea atorreanews public health says that patient care and test results are not impacted by this issues.

And labs continue to reports results to hospitals and providers.

Public health says: believes it's not missing a large number of coronavirus cases right now.

Take so* trt:15 dr. karen ramstrom shasta county public health officer we dont think we're too far behind but we might be missing a few but we have reports coming in and enough other methods that we're pretty comfortable that we're not missing a large number but the agency says: it still continues to evaluate and monitor the situation.

"cal-redie" ((ready)) is the communicable diseases reporting system that is used statewide.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Right now -the state is working to repair this issued.

But it's still unknown when this glitch will be fixed.

