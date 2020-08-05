Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:45s - Published
'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB

'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB

Facebook and Twitter have yet again acted against a video shared by accounts linked to U.S. President Donald Trump for violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation.

The Trump re-election campaign’s Twitter account, @TeamTrump, was briefly banned from sending new tweets after it posted a clip of an interview where Trump can be heard saying that children are virtually immune to Covid.

Facebook then removed the same clip when it was posted by President Trump.

However, Trump defended his statement at a press briefing later and said that children seem to do really well against Covid as their immune system is very strong.

He said that his argument is backed by every statistic that has come out on Covid.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 150,000 people across the United States, including the infamous suggestion that virus victims could be injected with disinfectant.

Twitter and facebook had earlier also blocked a video posted by Trump which defended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating Covid.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Trump Defends Video Blocked By Twitter & Fb [Video]

Trump Defends Video Blocked By Twitter & Fb

Trump Defends Video Blocked By Twitter & Fb

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:45Published
Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus [Video]

Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

President Donald Trump has defended his claim that children are 'virtuallyimmune' to coronavirus. Facebook has deleted a post by US President DonaldTrump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreadingmisinformation about the coronavirus. The post in question featured a link toa Fox News video in which Mr Trump says children are "virtually immune" to thevirus. Facebook said the "video includes false claims that a group of peopleis immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmfulCovid misinformation".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts [Video]

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Facebook removes video of Trump over false COVID-19 claims

 A recent study from South Korea showed children ages 10-19 can spread the coronavirus at least as well as adults can.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter

 Twitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune"..
New Zealand Herald

LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewership

 LeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ahmedabad hospital fire: 'Taking help of fire, forensic experts in probe', informs JCP [Video]

Ahmedabad hospital fire: 'Taking help of fire, forensic experts in probe', informs JCP

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari spoke on Shrey Hospital fire incident which has claimed 8 lives. He said, "We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation." "A trustee of the hospital is being interrogated and will take help from CCTV footage in this incident," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
41 patients shifted to SVP Hospital, spot sealed in Ahmedabad fire incident [Video]

41 patients shifted to SVP Hospital, spot sealed in Ahmedabad fire incident

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. While speaking to media, the Additional Chief Secretary in Gujarat government, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta said, "Shrey Hospital has been sealed now. 41 patients shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital." "Bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

With 56,282 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 19.6 lakh

 The COVID-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured patients along with 40,699 deaths.
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter Twitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

BeverlyShipley3

Beverly Shipley RT @BeschlossDC: Not true that with Covid, children “handle it very well." 1 hour ago

LAWriter

SEO Web Writer Trump Pushes to Open Schools: COVID-19 Is ‘Going Away’ and ‘Children Handle It Very Well’ VIDEO… https://t.co/MoMP8ltSGl 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published
Health Headlines - 8-4-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 8-4-20

In today's health headlines Pres. Trump will not ask for a national lockdown due to COVID-19. There is a new vaccine that is showing promise. Students will need COVID-19 testing and tracing for schools..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 04:14Published
Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ [Video]

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published