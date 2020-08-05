'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB

Facebook and Twitter have yet again acted against a video shared by accounts linked to U.S. President Donald Trump for violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation.

The Trump re-election campaign’s Twitter account, @TeamTrump, was briefly banned from sending new tweets after it posted a clip of an interview where Trump can be heard saying that children are virtually immune to Covid.

Facebook then removed the same clip when it was posted by President Trump.

However, Trump defended his statement at a press briefing later and said that children seem to do really well against Covid as their immune system is very strong.

He said that his argument is backed by every statistic that has come out on Covid.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 150,000 people across the United States, including the infamous suggestion that virus victims could be injected with disinfectant.

Twitter and facebook had earlier also blocked a video posted by Trump which defended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating Covid.

Watch the full video for all the details.