'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Trump Defends Video Blocked By Twitter & Fb
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published
Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Facebook removes video of Trump over false COVID-19 claimsA recent study from South Korea showed children ages 10-19 can spread the coronavirus at least as well as adults can.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from TwitterTwitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune"..
New Zealand Herald
LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewershipLeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Ahmedabad hospital fire: 'Taking help of fire, forensic experts in probe', informs JCP
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
41 patients shifted to SVP Hospital, spot sealed in Ahmedabad fire incident
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
With 56,282 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 19.6 lakhThe COVID-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured patients along with 40,699 deaths.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources