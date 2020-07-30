Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Karen Bass U.S. Representative from California
'Blatant disrespect of Black women': Women leaders criticize treatment of Black women being considered as Biden VP pickSen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass, Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams have all been floated as possible running mates for Biden.
USATODAY.com
Meet Members of a Historic University of California ClassWednesday: Latinos were the largest group of Californians admitted to the university’s freshman class. Also: A deeper look at the life of Representative Karen..
NYTimes.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Kamala Harris, Karen Bass and Tammy DuckworthPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing back his decision on announcing a running mate, with interviews beginning next week. CBS News..
CBS News
Joe Biden holds final interviews with VP candidates as he looks to announce pick next weekCalifornia Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security advisor Susan Rice and California Rep. Karen Bass are reported to be on Biden's short list.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Kanye West Insists 'Goal is to Win' Presidency, Not Just Spoil Biden's ChanceKanye West insists he's out to become America's 46th President, not just play spoiler for Joe Biden in the upcoming election -- that is, if you buy into his..
TMZ.com
Why Joe Biden Keeps Missing His Own V.P. DeadlinesOn issues big and small, Joseph R. Biden Jr. will not be rushed, including the critical choice of a running mate. He’s deliberative, and he doesn’t mind..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden apologizes for comments on racial diversity among African AmericansPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is apologizing for comments he made about racial diversity among African Americans. He made the remarks at a virtual..
CBS News
US election: Trump trailing Biden by five points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be a disastrous duo in the year of George FloydThe theme of this rotten year is racial justice. America needs a fix to our criminal justice system, not a reminder of just how broken it really is.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources