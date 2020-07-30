Global  
 

Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?
With the announcement of Joe Biden’s running mate looming, Bass has become one of the top contenders.

'Blatant disrespect of Black women': Women leaders criticize treatment of Black women being considered as Biden VP pick

 Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass, Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams have all been floated as possible running mates for Biden.
Meet Members of a Historic University of California Class

 Wednesday: Latinos were the largest group of Californians admitted to the university’s freshman class. Also: A deeper look at the life of Representative Karen..
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Kamala Harris, Karen Bass and Tammy Duckworth

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing back his decision on announcing a running mate, with interviews beginning next week. CBS News..
Joe Biden holds final interviews with VP candidates as he looks to announce pick next week

 California Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security advisor Susan Rice and California Rep. Karen Bass are reported to be on Biden's short list.
Kanye West Insists 'Goal is to Win' Presidency, Not Just Spoil Biden's Chance

 Kanye West insists he's out to become America's 46th President, not just play spoiler for Joe Biden in the upcoming election -- that is, if you buy into his..
Why Joe Biden Keeps Missing His Own V.P. Deadlines

 On issues big and small, Joseph R. Biden Jr. will not be rushed, including the critical choice of a running mate. He’s deliberative, and he doesn’t mind..
Joe Biden apologizes for comments on racial diversity among African Americans

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is apologizing for comments he made about racial diversity among African Americans. He made the remarks at a virtual..
US election: Trump trailing Biden by five points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by five points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be a disastrous duo in the year of George Floyd

 The theme of this rotten year is racial justice. America needs a fix to our criminal justice system, not a reminder of just how broken it really is.
Biden VP hopefuls speak out: Bass says she is 'ready'; Duckworth challenges Trump on violence

Possible Joe Biden running mate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., addressed her differences with Biden on...
Rep. Karen Bass Is On The Short List To Be Joe Biden's Running Mate

NPR's David Greene talks to Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a potential vice presidential pick, about...
Joe Biden's Potential Running Mate: Who Is Karen Bass?

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass is a potential running mate for Joe Biden. Her background...
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender [Video]

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch [Video]

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day. CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week. The women who are his top..

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List [Video]

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP..

