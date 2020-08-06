New York Attorney General Moves to Dissolve NRA

New York Attorney General Moves to Dissolve NRA The decision comes after an 18-month investigation that found the National Rifle Association (NRA) "fraught with fraud and abuse." In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James claims that top NRA executives used charitable funds for personal gain, among other offenses.

Letitia James, via statement The complaint names the organization as a whole in addition to four current and former NRA executives.

James has jurisdiction over the not-for-profit organization since it is registered in New York.