New York Attorney General
Moves to Dissolve NRA The decision comes after an 18-month
investigation that found the National Rifle
Association (NRA) "fraught with fraud and abuse." In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Attorney
General Letitia James claims that top
NRA executives used charitable funds
for personal gain, among other offenses.
Letitia James,
via statement The complaint names the organization as a whole in addition to four current and former NRA executives.
James has jurisdiction
over the not-for-profit
organization since it is
registered in New York.