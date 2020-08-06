New York Attorney General Seeks To Disband NRA Over Allegations Of Leaders’ Lavish Lifestyles
James filed a lawsuit Thursday in state court in Manhattan following an 18-month investigation.
President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse'President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested the National Rifle Association should move to Texas after a lawsuit was filed against the organization by the New York attorney general. Katie Johnston..
New York sues to break up the NRA[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At..