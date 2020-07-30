National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07.

During the conclave, he said, "Today's event is extremely important for National Education Policy.

This conclave will help in clearing different aspects of NEP.

National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions." He further said, "National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today.

People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy.

It's a healthy debate.

The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial for the education system of the country." He added, "After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias.

It is a matter of happiness."