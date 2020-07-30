Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:30s - Published
National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi

National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07.

During the conclave, he said, "Today's event is extremely important for National Education Policy.

This conclave will help in clearing different aspects of NEP.

National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions." He further said, "National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today.

People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy.

It's a healthy debate.

The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial for the education system of the country." He added, "After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias.

It is a matter of happiness."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Education policy Rules which govern schooling systems

NEP focuses on making India strong, more potential: PM Modi [Video]

NEP focuses on making India strong, more potential: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values and reforming it as per its national goals. It's aimed at keeping its present and future generations 'future ready'. National Education Policy (NEP) has the same roots. NEP is going to ready the foundation of 21st century India, a new India. NEP focuses on skills and education needed by the youth of India. NEP focuses on to make India strong, developed, to make citizens more potential and to make them ready for more opportunities."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Congress slams New Education Policy, says it will create digital divide

 Attacking the Centre's new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Congress has said that it will create a digital divide in the country.
DNA
'Not job seekers but...': PM Modi lauds New Education Policy at Hackathon finale [Video]

'Not job seekers but...': PM Modi lauds New Education Policy at Hackathon finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020. Apart from encouraging the country's youth to use their problem-solving skills to help the entire nation, he lauded the recently unveiled New Education Policy. PM said that the policy's aim is to create job creators, and not job seekers. Calling the 21st century an era of knowledge, PM said that the focus of the policy was on interdisciplinary education, where traditional boundaries don't inhibit the wide range of subjects that a student may be interested in. He also emphasised the focus on pedagogy in regional tongues which would enhance learning. The Hackathon is a nationwide initiative aimed at inculcating a culture of innovation and problem-solving among India's youth. Around 10,000 students participated in the event this year. The grand finale of the Hackathon, which began on August 1, will last till August 3, 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:20Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Happy that NEP hasn't raised concerns of any bias: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Modi addressed a 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy', via video conferencing.
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

National Education Policy introduced: Key features explained

In a key development, the Narendra-Modi led government approved the new* National Education...
Mid-Day - Published

PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at conclave on new National Education Policy on August 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

Shubham28901912

Shubham RT @TheHinduComment: Parley | The new National Education Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet last week, seeks to align itself with the Su… 3 minutes ago

transformIndia

#TransformingIndia RT @mygovindia: After 3-4 years of extensive deliberations, the National Education Policy has been approved post long brainstorming of over… 9 minutes ago

thinkLBN

Life Beyond Numbers On July 29, the Union Cabinet headed by the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved ... https://t.co/Vx4dtl1U8Z #opinion 25 minutes ago

UmasankarSamal

उमाशंकर सामल (😊सिकुन 😊) RT @otvnews: National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions:… 29 minutes ago

mesyedsalu

Syed Salman RT @ANI: National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions: PM N… 30 minutes ago

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @livemint: National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions:… 44 minutes ago

PIBAizawl

PIB in Mizoram National Education Policy has been approved after extensive discussions says PM @narendramodi https://t.co/lqSkPAYTom 47 minutes ago

Peoplebeats94

People Beats RT @udaypratapbuxar: National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of sugge… 50 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada' [Video]

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 35:33Published
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot [Video]

Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot

Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:53Published
NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy [Video]

NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy

Republic of Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, on August 03 stated that the South Korean government is thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi. His statement comes after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published