Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC

Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, has been in Abu Dhabi since leaving his country amid allegations of corruption, the ABC newspaper has reported.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Dana White Says UFC Will Return To Fight Island By October 2020

 Dana White says the UFC is going back to Fight Island THIS YEAR -- and the destination is so popular with fighters -- Abu Dhabi will soon be the fight capital of..
TMZ.com
Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi

Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:54Published
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos leaves country amid suspicions of bribery

As Spain investigates former king Juan Carlos I for alleged money laundering, the retired monarch has...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJapan TodayMENAFN.comHindu


Former Spanish king Juan Carlos who fled corruption allegations 'staying in luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi'

Juan Carlos flew by private jet then helicopter before holing up in expensive Gulf hideaway
Independent - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayHindu



Tweets about this

ImDrinknWyn

Congregant of the Mighty-Church of Demon-Rats RT @DemopJ: "Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain who has gone into exile in the face of corruption allegations, has travelled to Abu Dhab… 3 minutes ago

DemopJ

Justin "Rabbit Hole J.Cole" Coleman "Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain who has gone into exile in the face of corruption allegations, has travelled… https://t.co/VtTolK7MZK 7 minutes ago

MV_Eng

MV English After fleeing Spain, Juan Carlos I will temporarily stay in an exclusive residential complex in the Dominican Repub… https://t.co/WqZb36Oio4 8 minutes ago

mdolors

М.Dolors Republicana #JoEmQuedoACasa 🌊 🎗️ RT @FinancialTimes: Opinion: Former king Juan Carlos’s exile from Spain is the third in the turbulent history of the House of Bourbon. It c… 16 minutes ago

carimachet

cari machet RT @Reuters: Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, has reportedly been in Abu Dhabi since leaving his country amid allegations of corrupti… 28 minutes ago

BillUU55

Gilded Splinter RT @SkyNews: Spain's former king Juan Carlos has reportedly been staying at one of the world's most luxurious hotels since fleeing his coun… 1 hour ago

sugarplumrose10

sugar RT @RoyalArjan: Queen Sofía of Spain is at Mallorca with her sister Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark, a few days after the announcement… 1 hour ago

royalmusing

Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 Juan Carlos: Spain's former king 'staying at a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi' https://t.co/ThMSMDk0t5 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace [Video]

How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him. This is how he went..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]] [Video]

[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:25Published
Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country [Video]

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the countryView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:25Published