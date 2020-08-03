|
|
|
|
How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace
|
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:27s - Published
How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace
Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him.
This is how he went from Spain’s saviour to a pariah in exile.
Megan Revell reports.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Spain's ex-king leaves country amid scandal
Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal
Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on Monday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com •NPR
|
Former king Juan Carlos has left Spain, local media reported on Monday, a dramatic exit designed to...
Japan Today - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Spain's former king 'leaves country'
Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:15Published
|