How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him.

This is how he went from Spain’s saviour to a pariah in exile.

Megan Revell reports.

