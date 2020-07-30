Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande during Rain On Me video rehearsals

Lady Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana Grande's eye during rehearsals for the music video to their collaboration Rain On Me.

Celebrities, such as Salma Hayek, Halsey and Ariana Grande, are using their platforms to raise awareness about the tragic explosion in Lebanon.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards The nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards are in.

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

When Ariana Grande got her face scratched by Lady Gaga, she reacted like any super fan would. Here's what happened.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande reportedly cancelled a surprise performance of “Rain on Me” because...

It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at the 2020 MTV...

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at...