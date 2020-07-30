Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande during Rain On Me video rehearsals
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande during Rain On Me video rehearsals

Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande during Rain On Me video rehearsals

Lady Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana Grande's eye during rehearsals for the music video to their collaboration Rain On Me.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga American singer, songwriter, and actress

Ariana Grande got scratched on the eye by Lady Gaga and her reaction was very relatable

 When Ariana Grande got her face scratched by Lady Gaga, she reacted like any super fan would. Here's what happened.
USATODAY.com
Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards [Video]

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards

The nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards are in.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande American singer, songwriter, and actress

'Absolutely devastating': Salma Hayek, Ariana Grande and more stars send love to Beirut

 Celebrities, such as Salma Hayek, Halsey and Ariana Grande, are using their platforms to raise awareness about the tragic explosion in Lebanon.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


MTV VMA nominations include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, added quarantine categories

It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at the 2020 MTV...
FOXNews.com - Published

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande ‘cancel’ surprise gig due to COVID fears and the sound you hear is a million gays searching for a cure

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande reportedly cancelled a surprise performance of “Rain on Me” because...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keke Palmer to host MTV Video Music Awards [Video]

Keke Palmer to host MTV Video Music Awards

Actress Keke Palmer will host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Ariana Grande Teases New 'R.E.M'-Inspired Perfume | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Teases New 'R.E.M'-Inspired Perfume | Billboard News

Ariana Grande took to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to give followers a peek at her vacation in Utah with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, as well as her next fragrance.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published
Lady Gaga chain smoked and cried writing latest album Chromatica [Video]

Lady Gaga chain smoked and cried writing latest album Chromatica

Lady Gaga has recalled the emotional process she went through for her latest album, 'Chromatica', and how she would chain smoke and cry.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:40Published