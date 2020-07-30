Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 17 million
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 17 million
As of 9am on August 7, 309,005 people have tested positive for coronavirus inthe UK.
Worldwide cases have now passed 17 million.
