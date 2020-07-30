Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 17 million
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 17 million

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 17 million

As of 9am on August 7, 309,005 people have tested positive for coronavirus inthe UK.

Worldwide cases have now passed 17 million.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Seth Meyers mocks Trump's approval of 'demon sperm' doctor

The U.S. now has over 4.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and around 150,000 deaths — a...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

LEDGirlKC

LED Girl KC Over 19 million cases and 715,000 deaths worldwide. Never thought I would see these numbers when this all started. #COVID19 #coronavirus 8 hours ago

jenjen0873

Just Jen @PsychicTimo @TheMangoMan7 @Pblamb76Brent Lab generated. There were 8k cases worldwide and 744 deaths. Cov2, well,… https://t.co/Z8lxfuIhQH 3 days ago

LIDC_UK

LIDC @TheIndianExpress reports about the growing number of #Covid-19 cases and deaths, here: https://t.co/5zDKMKI2rt https://t.co/owmGV1jlVk 3 days ago

DonnieRattus

#BenedictDonald @MarkChangizi Worldwide figures: Closed Cases: 12,369,790 Recovered: 11,672,615 Deaths: 697,175 (6%) Source:… https://t.co/WvE2UPaQGh 4 days ago

drismail1426

mohammad ismail Coronavirus India Live Updates: Total Corona Cases in India, Lockdown Latest News, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Today N… https://t.co/sxLV4qKtui 4 days ago

flexinglads

FlexingLads @pjmeade @Matt_Forster You can find covid numbers here, with lots of detail. Currently, despite around a quarter of… https://t.co/zeNMbIvKsS 4 days ago

rajpadma

Raj Kumar Jha Revised dates for total lock down in West Bengal: August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31 https://t.co/fvLcovGtww Defi… https://t.co/pFtAXhyY8h 4 days ago

DigvijaySwain

Digvijay ଦିଗ଼଼‌‌ବୀଜୟ 🇮🇳 RT @IndianExpress: With nearly 53,000 new cases (52,972), the number of confirmed infections in India crossed the 18-lakh mark on Sunday. A… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases in India cross 2 million mark, over 62,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus Cases in India cross 2 million mark, over 62,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia

India has achieved another grim milestone in the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic,the total no. of cases have now soared past 20 lakh. A record surge of 62,538 new cases was registered in the last 24..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
COVID-19: Lockdown restrictions continue in JandK [Video]

COVID-19: Lockdown restrictions continue in JandK

Lockdown restrictions continue across Kashmir Valley due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The security personnel were seen keeping an eye on the movement of people. Private and government vehicles are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
COVID-19: India crosses 20 lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 20 lakh mark

With highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases of COVID-19, India has crossed 20 lakh mark on Aug 07. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 20,27,075 with 6,07,384 active cases and the cumulative..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published