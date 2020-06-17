Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium.

The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Jesus Brazilian footballer

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

City City Large and permanent human settlement

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:12Published
Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't [Video]

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane [Video]

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Leganes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:39Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

'This feels like Man City's time in the Champions League - now they must deliver'

 The manner of their victory over Real Madrid suggests this could be the big moment in the Champions League for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.
BBC News
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard [Video]

Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ruled fit for Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich as the Blues struggle with injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Bale 'didn't want to play' against Man City - Real boss Zidane

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale "preferred not to play" in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News

Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling English footballer

Burglars who targeted Raheem Sterling's home jailed

 Three men admitted a string of break-ins, including at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.
BBC News

Burglars target Raheem Sterling's home during crime spree

 Three criminals admit conspiring to burgle the Manchester City star and Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay.
BBC News
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus [Video]

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:02Published

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Dolphins return to Lisbon's Tagus river [Video]

Dolphins return to Lisbon's Tagus river

Amid hard times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, one sight is putting a smile on people’s faces in Portugal - dolphins splashing around near Lisbon’s shores.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal [Video]

Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal, denying media reports it is beyond a repair.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:31Published
Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal [Video]

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal

Soccer fans in Lisbon thrilled to learn their city will host a summer knockout Champions League event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:32Published

City of Manchester Stadium City of Manchester Stadium Home ground of Manchester City Football Club in England

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City [Video]

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0 [Video]

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

Manchester City applaud new champions Liverpool onto the field before thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:26Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and team news

Manchester City host Real Madrid tonight as they look to book their place in the Champions League...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 BitcoinSportsbook ⚽️ Pep praises 'decisive' Jesus for Man City win https://t.co/SIdv59uC3O ►… https://t.co/tSFQBEwzwe 2 hours ago

albionmedianews

Albion in the News Pep praises &#039;decisive&#039; Jesus for Man City win #ESPN https://t.co/1guBLd0kFW 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL [Video]

Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL

Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus for his home and away goals against Real Madrid as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarters.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published
Wright-Phillips hopes Bale returns to PL [Video]

Wright-Phillips hopes Bale returns to PL

Former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips says he hopes Gareth Bale will return to the Premier League after he was left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash [Video]

Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash

Chelsea make final preparations at their Cobham training ahead of their trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published