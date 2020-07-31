Watch: GC Murmu takes oath as new CAG

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory. The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function in the Raj Bhavan. "August 5 is a very important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir joined the national mainstream. I have been told that many works that could not be completed in years have been completed in the past one year," Sinha told reporters after taking oath. "I want to accelerate that development," he added. Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.
Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha arrived at Srinagar Airport on August 06. The appointment was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, hours after Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation. Sinha is the first politician to become Lieutenant Governor of the union territory of J-K.
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
Former J&K L-G, GC Murmu, who resigned from his post has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General by the Centre. The post of the CAG was expected to fall vacant this week as incumbent..
Hours after Gireesh Chandra Murmu, resigned from the post of J&K LG, Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and..