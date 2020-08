Las Vegas Lights match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago Las Vegas Lights match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test The Las Vegas Lights FC match scheduled for tonight has been postponed after the team says an "individual scheduled to be involved" in the match tested positive for COVID-19. More: https://www.ktnv.com/sports/las-vegas-lights-game-postponed-covid19 0

