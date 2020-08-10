Global  
 

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
REPORT: Big Ten cancels football season; announcement expected Tuesday

According to sportscaster Dan Patrick the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel their football season this fall.

There won't be football for the big ten this fall.

Big ten presidents voted against playing college football this fall due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The vote was reportedly 12- to-2 with the two votes to play in 2020 being iowa and nebraska.

According to the detroit free press, a formal announcement will be made on tuesday.

It is not clear if the league will look to play football in the spring.

The other power five football conferences have yet to definitively announce their plans moving forward.##




