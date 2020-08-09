Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 weeks ago

Among those laid off were military veterans, who accounted for a surge of nearly 12%.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 rose, so did the number of people who found themselves unemployed.

New bill aims to retrain veterans who lost jobs due to COVID-19

THE ONGOING PANDEMIC IS CAUSEFOR CONCERN FOR VETERANS WHOARE FINDING THEMSELVES OUT OFWORK... AND A NEW BILL ONCAPITAL HILL HAS A MISSION TOHELP VETS LAND ON THEIR FEETWITH THE PANDEMIC IN FULLSWING THE NATION'S VETERANUNEMPLOYMENT RATE SURGEDTOWARD 12 PERCENT.

THATSPURRED REACTION FROMLAWMAKERS IN BOTH THE HOUSEAND SENATE TO TRY AND GET HELPBY WAY OF THE VETERANSECONOMIC RECOVERY ACT.

OHIOCONGRESSMAN BRAD WENSTRUP WHOREPRESENTS THE 2ND DISTRICT ISA CO-SPONSOR.

The fact that somany of our veterans are injobs that have been cut duringthis process.

And now itallows them to fill some ofthe jobs we need that are inhigh demand.THE BILL, IFSIGNED INTO LAW, WOULD ALLOWFOR RAPID RETRAINING FORVETERANS TO GAIN NEW SKILLS OREDUCATION TO GAIN NEWEMPLOYMENT.

The bill wouldallow some post 9-11 GI typebenefits to veterans that areeligible and find themselvesunemployed especially due toCovid if we can make that asmooth transition for thatveteran it's a benefit to themas an individual, thecommunity they're living inand our country as a wholeTHOMAS MOORMAN IS THE PROVOSTAT PERFECT TECHNICIAN ACADEMYIN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS.

AN HVACTRAINING ACADEMY LISTED AS AQUALIFYING SCHOOL ON THE V-AWEBSITE WHERE VETERANS CAN USEV-A BENEFITS TO ATTEND.

Sincewe started taking VA benefitswhich was about two years agowe've had 112 students totalcome through the programMOORMAN'S FATHER SERVED IN THEMILITARY FOR 34 YEARS AND HERECALLS WHEN THE FAMILY LEFTTHE SERVICE THE TRANSITION WASA CHALLENGE AND LIFE SPIRALEDOUT OF CONTROL FOR SOME TIME.we went through that, I'drather help people not gothrough that and if they're inthe midst of that let's pullthem out of that and give theman opportunity to supporttheir family.

CONGRESSMANWENSTRUP SAYS IT'S THE SPIRALTHIS BILL COULD HELP PREVENT.A lot of veterans haveovercome this they're outworking and now Covid hits andthey lose their job.

What wedon't want to see happen isfor them to experience thatagain if they experienced thatbefore.

But let's try to avoidit all together and get themback into education and rightback into a job.CONGRESSMAN WENSTRUP FEELS ASTHOUGH THIS WILL PASS ON ITSOWN.

