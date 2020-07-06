Top 10 Insanely Fun Fall Guys Courses
Top 10 Insanely Fun Fall Guys Courses
This little game of bean people and obstacle courses has captured our hearts!
For this list, we’re looking at our favorite courses (or “Rounds”) in the adorable battle royale “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
This little game of bean people and obstacle courses has captured our hearts!
For this list, we’re looking at our favorite courses (or “Rounds”) in the adorable battle royale “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”.
Our countdown includes Slime Climb, See Saw, The Whirlygig and more!