New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected

New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day runFour family members test positive for Covid-19 in Auckland, where a lockdown has now been imposed.
BBC News
Pinterest improves and expands its skin tone search featurePinterest is upgrading its skin tone search feature, which uses machine vision to sort pins in the site’s beauty category by skin tone. The feature launched in..
The Verge
Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 daysNew Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda..
WorldNews
First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
