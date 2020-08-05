Global  
 

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
People rushed to supermarkets in New Zealand after the country announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections after more than 100 days without cases.View on euronews

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run

 Four family members test positive for Covid-19 in Auckland, where a lockdown has now been imposed.
BBC News

Pinterest improves and expands its skin tone search feature

 Pinterest is upgrading its skin tone search feature, which uses machine vision to sort pins in the site’s beauty category by skin tone. The feature launched in..
The Verge

Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 days

 New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda..
WorldNews
First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days [Video]

First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the first cases ofcoronavirus have been reported in Auckland after more than 100 days withoutany reported transmission of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

NZD/USD targets 0.6700 after a surprise New Zealand unemployment rate data

NZD/USD targets 0.6700 after a surprise New Zealand unemployment rate data The NZD/USD pair sparked higher as traders reacted to relatively strong employment numbers from New...
Invezz - Published

Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

New Zealand marked 100 days with no new reported cases of local coronavirus transmission. France will...
NYTimes.com - Published

U.S. has more COVID cases than some countries have people

The U.S. has had more than 5 million coronavirus cases – that's bigger than the population of...
CBS News - Published


