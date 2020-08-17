Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:28s - Published 5 minutes ago

New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern hit back at U.S President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 18) for saying New Zealand was in the grip of quote a "terrible" upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

"Obviously I don't think there's any comparison between New Zealand's current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States." Trump's comments have started an uproar in New Zealand.

Just thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to nearly 1,300 since the pandemic began whereas the United States have recorded more than 5 million cases.

After brushing off any parallel between the two countries, Ardern added that she doubted people would be fooled by Trump's comments.

"Look I think for anyone who is following COVID and its transmission globally will quite easily see that New Zealand's 9 cases in a day does not compare to the United States' tens of thousands.

In fact it does not compare to most countries in the world.

I'm not concerned about people misinterpreting our status." New Zealand has fared far better than most countries during the pandemic, but an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 last week in its biggest city, Auckland, prompted the government to extend a lockdown.