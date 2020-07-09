Devotees celebrate Janmashtami across country

On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.
As the country is dipped in the festive mood, devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in the national capital. They danced to the tunes of devotional songs. Meanwhile, priests of Noida's ISKCON Temple also offered prayers and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal. Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in the country on August 11 and 12.
Priests and their family members offered prayers at Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. They were seen celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with great enthusiasm. They were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple was decked up on the occasion. Some devotees offer prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited in view of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura without devotees. This will be the first time in the history that no devotees will be present at the temple to witness the birth of Lord Krishna. However, the preparations are underway by the temple authorities for the live telecast. The administration imposed a ban on the entry of the devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi till August 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square, which has Krishna Temple wore a deserted-like look on Janmashtami. However, some devotees were seen offering prayers outside the gates of the temple. Krishna Janmashtami, a festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, draws thousands of devotees from Kathmandu valley. Krishna Temple, which once housed kings before the unification of Nepal in the middle 18th Century, is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The temple was opened after renovation in 2018 as it had sustained minor damages due to a devastating earthquake in 2015, which claimed thousands of lives and caused massive structural damage to the heritage sites of the Himalayan nation. Within three years of its opening, the temple was again closed for public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus, forcing devotees to pray outside the temple. The 21 gajur (pinnacle) Shikhara Style temple in Patan was built in 1667 during the reign of King Siddhi Narasimha Malla. It is one of the most revered Krishna temples in Nepal.
Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, wore a deserted look on Krishna Janmashtami due to COVID-19 pandemic. Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square of Nepal's Lalitpur witnessed fewer devotees on this auspicious occasion. Few devotees came to temple and worshipped Lord Krishna from outside the pious place on August 11. The annual Krishna Janmashtami festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Nepal government has advised people against public gatherings so as to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.
82-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is fasting from past 28 years for the construction of Sri Ram Temple. The fast includes 'no consumption of grains; Urmila Chaturvedi consumed milk, curd and fruits for the past 28 years of her life. The fast will break only after she consumes 'prasad' from the Ram Mandir.
Gym owners in Jabalpur staged a protest against government demanding to allow reopening of the gyms in their area. Since the time lockdown has begun, gyms are continuously on a shutdown mode with no orders of its opening even after Unlock 2.0. Gym trainers are facing troubles in providing salaries, paying electricity bills and many more. They want the government to prepare the guidelines regarding reopening of gyms, which they can follow.
The last rites of Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori was performed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. People wearing PPE kits gathered to pay their tribute to the poet. The legendary Urdu poet passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.
Preparations are at full swing to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is all decked up to celebrate the birth of God Krishna. Devotees were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple has been sanitised and social distancing will be followed to avoid spread of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.
Mutt and Ashrams in Mathura are preparation in full swing to provide online 'darshan' facility to devotees for Janmashtami festival. Due to pandemic, India will witness an extraordinary celebration of..