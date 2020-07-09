Devotees celebrate Janmashtami across country

Priests and 'sevadars' celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Nand Bhavan Temple in Nandgaon in Mathura.

Only priests and 'sevadars' celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami here, as temple is closed for public in view of coronavirus.

'Mangala Aarti' also performed on the occasion early in the morning.

Large part of the country celebrated Janmashtami.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, devotees offered prayers at Panchmata Temple.

In Delhi, devotees offered prayers at Birla Mandir.

The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami.