Bay Area Beaming With Pride Over Biden's VP Pick Senator Kamala Harris
Senator Kamala Harris's selection as the vice presidential candidate is generating a lot of pride in the Bay Area.
Andrea Nakano reports.
Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running MateBiden announced Harris as his running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election via text message and email to his supporters.
Eye On The Day 8/12Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining..
Kamala Harris: Joe Biden's Indian-African-American running mate | Oneindia NewsThe presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked the bi-racial Kamala Harris as his running mate. This elevates Harris as the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to run..