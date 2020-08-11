Bay Area Beaming With Pride Over Biden's VP Pick Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Kamala Harris's selection as the vice presidential candidate is generating a lot of pride in the Bay Area.



Related videos from verified sources Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate



Biden announced Harris as his running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election via text message and email to his supporters. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago Eye On The Day 8/12



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 1 hour ago Kamala Harris: Joe Biden's Indian-African-American running mate | Oneindia News



The presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked the bi-racial Kamala Harris as his running mate. This elevates Harris as the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to run.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:53 Published 4 hours ago