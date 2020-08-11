Kamala Harris: Joe Biden's Indian-African-American running mate | Oneindia News

The presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked the bi-racial Kamala Harris as his running mate.

This elevates Harris as the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to run for Vice President.

The choice has been made carefully at a time the United States is grappling with an uprising over racial bias.

