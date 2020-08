Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread Authorities in Brussels have made face masks mandatory across the city in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.View on euronews 0

Tweets about this Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: #Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces https://t.co/skvH2IyKog 13 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread https://t.co/RRW5hohlKN 19 minutes ago rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces as COVID-19 cases spike https://t.co/AGuh8YdgJ2 https://t.co/f2HsvGj… 35 minutes ago Adeleye_dolf2💸💸💸 Dolfhome : Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public..https://t.co/nYKd6LsLIB 44 minutes ago Freedom Bloc Heading our way if we're not vigilant and if we let our government have its way. https://t.co/Wgt4iwAWw7 56 minutes ago Stephanie RT @Reuters: Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces as COVID-19 cases spike https://t.co/4cqyuQ7ASS https://t.co/XKKgTbi… 1 hour ago Ward (Bill) Cleaver Brussels region makes face masks compulsory https://t.co/VlXm8gKhta via @medical_xpress 2 hours ago EUwatch Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday (12 Au… https://t.co/qa2hzjpnZe 2 hours ago