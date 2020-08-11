|
Airbnb Opens At U.S.'s Last Blockbuster
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Airbnb Opens At U.S.'s Last Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David take us to the new Airbnb at the country's last Blockbuster!
Remember Blockbuster?
The new release aisle. The strange, sweet musk — candy and carpet and...
Mashable - Published
Also reported by •engadget •USATODAY.com •CBS News
The world's last remaining Blockbuster is hosting a select few guests for a nostalgia-filled...
Mediaite - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com •Gothamist
In Deschutes Country, Ore., a few people are getting the change to briefly escape the pandemic and...
CTV News - Published
WEB EXTRA: Blockbuster Listed On Airbnb
The world’s last Blockbuster is welcoming guests for a new kind of movie experience. The Bend, Oregon store is being listed on Airbnb for a limited time.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:37Published
The Last Blockbuster teams up with AirBnB
The world's last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon is teaming up with AirBnB for a super cool experience.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30Published
Trending: Last Blockbuster Store
The last Blockuster store in the country in Bend, Oregon is renting itself out on Airbnb
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32Published
