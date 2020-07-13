Global  
 

Derecho Storm Darkens the Skies in Des Moines

Occurred on August 10, 2020 / West Des Moines, Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: "Timelapse showing the darkening skies as the derecho storm with 90 mph winds approaches West Des Moines, Iowa on Aug 10 , 2020"

