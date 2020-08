Indian River County deputy shoots 16-year-old boy who pulled gun on him, authorities say

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:03s - Published 13 minutes ago

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was forced to shoot a 16-year-old boy three times early Wednesday when the teen reached for a gun during a confrontation with the deputy.

