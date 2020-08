Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were united in their message while giving socially distant speeches from Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Joe Biden Makes First Appearance With Running Mate Kamala Harris

Also reported by • USATODAY.com

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice...

Also reported by • Delawareonline

Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris made their first...

Also reported by • TMZ.com

Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman and the first Asian American person on a major party's...