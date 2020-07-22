Global  
 

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

Neflix have confirmed in a tweet that Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

Jonathan Pryce: Netflix's The Crown casts its final Prince Philip

 Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the 1990s in Netflix's royal drama.
