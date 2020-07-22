Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

The Queen and Prince Philip have been married over 70 years. Their enduring royal romance, built on love, respect and duty has stood the test of time. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will bypass a traditional theatrical route, Netflix's drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change and Fox is teaming back up with Taraji P. Henson for an untitled 'Empire' spinoff.
Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be a variety special full of vignettes dealing with politics, race, gender, and other subjects. According to CNN, Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches. "Everything's Fine" is set to premiere in Fall 2020.