Football Team Service

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 days ago

High school football teams are concentrating on their upcoming season, with drills and workouts.

But members of the tupelo golden wave football team spent some time building a common bond, by helping spruce up an elementary school.

Wcbi's allie martin has more.

081320-pkg coach ty hardin and the rest of the tupelo football team hit the grounds early at milam elementary.

They were giving back to the community and also building team spirit.

Nats the tools to carry out this gameplan at milam elementary included garbage bags nats lawnmowers nats and other gadgets.

This is coach ty hardin's first year at ths and he challenged the team to make a difference on and off the gridiron.

"i think it's important for our guys to serve, that's one of our mottos, as a coaching staff, also as players, we want to serve and we want to give back to this great place and we want to be in touch with all elementary schools and all the schools in the district, we just want to give back and do things the right way."

For this project that meant sweating it out, as football players cleaned flower beds, spray painted decorative fences, and trimmed trees and hedges on the grounds of the school most of them attended.

Golden wave teammates say the project helps them bond as they enter a school year that will be unlike any other.

"it's important because it gives us ability to stay together, stay focused and no matter what happens, what we go through, we're still together."

"builds team chemistry and always bonding together, hanging out, developing those relationships, it's very important, so it's a good thing we are out here this morning."

This is the first of many community outreach projects for the golden wave.

Coach hardin wants to develop a mentorship program involving football players and kids from the area.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news 081320-tag the team had a small break, before hitting the field this afternoon for practice.