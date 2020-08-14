Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

IForgotMyUsername Ppl are actually saying that epic is gunna sue GOOGLE. MF Google. I'm ok with the apple one but don't try Google. A… https://t.co/cJwIcD7fmH 47 seconds ago
Allstars Gaming RT @ModernWarzone: Epic is suing both Apple and Google over the removal of Fortnite from their App stores.
This is gonna get ugly. 3 minutes ago
JDL Business 🎮 Apple and Google pulled Fortnite from their app stores just hours after the game’s creator, Epic Games, outlined… https://t.co/XG0pVv45Tw 3 minutes ago
Julia Arciga RT @CNN: The maker of Fortnite is suing Apple and Google after the tech giants blocked the wildly popular online video game, which boasts h… 8 minutes ago
michele patrick RT @TheBertShow: YIKES: #Apple and #Google have pulled #Fortnite, and #Fortnite is NOT having it. 👏 https://t.co/pJ6ALun9Ce 8 minutes ago
The Bert Show YIKES: #Apple and #Google have pulled #Fortnite, and #Fortnite is NOT having it. 👏 https://t.co/pJ6ALun9Ce 9 minutes ago
DiamondLynne Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store - The Verge https://t.co/UcVtxA0562 13 minutes ago
WeatherNerd RT @TrustedWeather: Epic Games (fortnite) is now suing both Apple & Google over the removal of fortnite from the App Store and Play Store.… 15 minutes ago
Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app storesApple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal..