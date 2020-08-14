Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple
Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Epic Games Retaliates After Google, Apple Kick Out Fortnite From App Stores

Recently, Epic Games’ launched its own in-app payment system that allows it to bypass Google and...
Fossbytes - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsAppleInsiderProactive Investors


Google forced OnePlus to decimate a Fortnite launcher deal, claims Epic Games

Google forced OnePlus to decimate a Fortnite launcher deal, claims Epic Games Image: OnePlus Epic Games sued Google over pulling Fortnite from the Google Play Store Thursday...
The Verge - Published

Fortnite Developer Epic Sues Apple, Google Over App Store Fee Disputes

Epic Games Inc., the developer of popular game Fortnite, has filed lawsuits against both Apple Inc....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsProactive Investors



Tweets about this

Jeemba_777

IForgotMyUsername Ppl are actually saying that epic is gunna sue GOOGLE. MF Google. I'm ok with the apple one but don't try Google. A… https://t.co/cJwIcD7fmH 47 seconds ago

allstars_tweet

Allstars Gaming RT @ModernWarzone: Epic is suing both Apple and Google over the removal of Fortnite from their App stores. This is gonna get ugly. 3 minutes ago

JDLBusiness

JDL Business 🎮 Apple and Google pulled Fortnite from their app stores just hours after the game’s creator, Epic Games, outlined… https://t.co/XG0pVv45Tw 3 minutes ago

JuliaArciga

Julia Arciga RT @CNN: The maker of Fortnite is suing Apple and Google after the tech giants blocked the wildly popular online video game, which boasts h… 8 minutes ago

michele_patrick

michele patrick RT @TheBertShow: YIKES: #Apple and #Google have pulled #Fortnite, and #Fortnite is NOT having it. 👏 https://t.co/pJ6ALun9Ce 8 minutes ago

TheBertShow

The Bert Show YIKES: #Apple and #Google have pulled #Fortnite, and #Fortnite is NOT having it. 👏 https://t.co/pJ6ALun9Ce 9 minutes ago

DiamondLynne1

DiamondLynne Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store - The Verge https://t.co/UcVtxA0562 13 minutes ago

weathernerd6

WeatherNerd RT @TrustedWeather: Epic Games (fortnite) is now suing both Apple & Google over the removal of fortnite from the App Store and Play Store.… 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores [Video]

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published