74th Independence Day: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. This year, the celebrations have been muted in view of coronavirus spread.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day.
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 14.