74th Independence Day: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of freedom fighters

Corona warriors lived mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served Indians: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," said Modi.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970