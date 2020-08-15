California Heat Wave: Rolling Blackouts

Global  
 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system.

The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m.

And directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, tweeted that it would turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers in rotating outages for about an hour at a time.

