Did Covid affect kite sales on Independence Day? Delhi shopkeepers answer

Sales of kites were affected on Independence Day, Delhi’s shopkeepers said on Saturday.

Local shopkeepers said the sales have reduced to nearly 50 % of what it used to be.

Kites are flown on Independence Day every year in India.

This year, however, the business was affected due to Covid-19.

India celebrated 74th Independence Day this year.

Watch the video for more details.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

