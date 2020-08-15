Did Covid affect kite sales on Independence Day? Delhi shopkeepers answer

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 12,614 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 5,84,754. In Punjab, 1,033 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 30,041. Delhi reported 1,276 new COVID19 positive cases. Total number of cases rise to 15,19,28 in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,732 new COVID19 positive cases. 5,860 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu. 1,608 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.
The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington..
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..