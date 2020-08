Police report 2 separate incidents on Las Vegas Strip over the weekend: 1 stabbing, 1 shooting Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 11 minutes ago Police report 2 separate incidents on Las Vegas Strip over the weekend: 1 stabbing, 1 shooting Police say two people are recovering from injuries after two separate incidents - a shooting and a stabbing - on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend. 0

TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS SENTPEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL.THE FIRST...IN THE EARLY HOURS SUNDAYMORNING.A MAN WAS STABBED MULTIPLETIMES AT THE VENETIAN HOTEL.HE WENT TO THE HOSPITAL INCRITICAL CONDITION - BUT ISEXPECTED TO SURVIVE.METRO POLICE SAY THEY ARE STILLWORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUTWHAT LED UP TO THE ATTACK.AND ABOUT TWO HOURS LATER...POLICE SAY TWO GROUPS GOT INTOAN ARGUMENT OVER WHOSE TURN ITWAS TO TAKE PHOTOS IN FRONT OFTHE WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS SIGN.AT ONE POINT, SOMEONE FIRED ASHOTGUN AND A BYSTANDER WAS HITIN THE LEG.THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL - IT'S NOT CLEAR HOWTHEY'RE DOING OR IF POLICE HAVEIDENTIFIED A SUSPECT.







