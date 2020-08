A-level changes too late for some students Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:41s - Published 12 minutes ago A-level changes too late for some students The decision to award pupils their predicted A-level grades came too late for some who have already lost their university places. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this goback2sleep @DailyCaller I truly feel bad for these kids. With their level of commitment and enthusiasm, they could really make… https://t.co/Y9OIkNlPy0 1 week ago