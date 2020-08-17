Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss parties' differing approaches to convention week
Former Republican Governor Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for governor Mahlon Mitchell join Charles Benson to discuss the vastly different approaches their parties are taking when it comes to both campaigning and the Democratic National Convention.