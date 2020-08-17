Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap

CNN reports the US House of Representatives is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service.

House Democrats hope to provide the financially strapped agency with $25 billion in funding despite White House objections.

The bill would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.

Democrats have charged that the new policies are intended to impede mail-in balloting ahead of the November election.

Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President's campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an ally and donor of President Donald Trump, has denied the claims. He says the changes are intended to save money amid a dire financial situation at the USPS.