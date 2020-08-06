Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs.
Colorado Avalanche, 08/17/2020
Richard Morin RT @ramorin_azc: "Men against boys"
"Total debacle"
"We were embarrassed"
#Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet did not hold back when discus… 37 minutes ago
Noti_Mundo Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon manhandles Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer during scrum CD:… https://t.co/ePeuVF3I7d 44 minutes ago
Jesse Fry RT @Puck_Prose: Yesterday wasn't pretty for the @ArizonaCoyotes. We've got 3 takeaways from their blowout loss in Game 4 #stanleycup #howly… 2 hours ago
Louis Pannone My latest from #THW: there are no moral victories for the #Coyotes to take from Monday's Game 4. No bright spots. N… https://t.co/OgF1vusbpV 3 hours ago
Miska Paananen RT @NHLdotcom: The Avalanche held the Coyotes to 15 shots on goal, and Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist in a 7-1 victory in Game 4 o… 4 hours ago
Dennis Chighisola Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, and he showed why Monday… https://t.co/9dZXSKCSMQ 4 hours ago
3ICE #3ICENews
Colorado made a statement in a Game 4 thrashing of the Arizona Coyotes, with their best player hitting… https://t.co/E5aAw6YhKo 4 hours ago
OzoneSports ***Results/Recap***
#FreePicks #hockey #nhl #NHLPlayoffs #August17
#Avalanche #Colorado - 185 @ 1 unit vs… https://t.co/1VB4rhxiSH 4 hours ago
Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes, 08/14/2020
Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, 08/07/2020
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 08/05/2020