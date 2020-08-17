Global  
 

COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases.

In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases.

Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477.

In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state.

1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala.

While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UNC is sending some students back home without testing them for COVID-19

 Freshman at UNC walk through campus. | Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Just a week after bringing undergraduates back to..
The Verge

Covid-19: Govt to review guidelines to see if 'on-demand' testing can be allowed

 With nearly nine lakh Covid-19 tests being held per day, the government on Tuesday said it would review the guidelines for testing to see if it can be made..
IndiaTimes

Schools struggle with reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

 As schools across the U.S. continue to struggle with how or whether to return to in-person learning, one big university is reversing course after more than 130..
CBS News

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Exhausted network forces students to sit atop tree to get education through smartphone [Video]

Exhausted network forces students to sit atop tree to get education through smartphone

Several children across India continue to face set back due to lack of educational facilities. So is the situation with the children of Dhadgaon village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. The village lacks network connectivity. Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil said, "The area has fewer mobile network towers." To help youngsters, a local in the village is giving lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment [Video]

‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult doctors and others in the medical fraternity especially after their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. He said that his statements were directed towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) role during the crisis phase and added that his statements were being unnecessarily politicized by some. "Some people are trying to play politics over it. I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors. The doctors, nurses, ward boys have contributed a lot during this COVID phase. I had spoken about the WHO, many others too had said the same," Raut said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas [Video]

CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakhs seized in AP's Krishna [Video]

Liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakhs seized in AP's Krishna

Kanchikacherla police seized liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district while being transported illegally. One person has also been detained in the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP govt of phone-tapping; writes to PM Modi demanding probe

 In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Andhra Pradesh faces a "grave threat" in the form of..
DNA

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Tamil Nadu: 68-year-old alms seeker donates Rs 90,000 to a COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai, wins hearts

 Poolpandiyan, a 68-year old alms seeker in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has donated Rs 90,000 of his savings to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in their fight against..
DNA
Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi [Video]

Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

Madras High Court refuses to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Local parties celebrated the verdict on August 18. Plant has been shut since April 2018. Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant, after which the plant was closed by the state government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Prayers and banners in India for Kamala Harris [Video]

Prayers and banners in India for Kamala Harris

Painaganadu village residents in Mannargudi region of India's southern Tamil Nadu state put up banners of Kamala Harris talking about her achievements, her roots in the village and wishing her the best for the upcoming polls.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel [Video]

Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 'Sabha TV' on August 17. He inaugurated 'Sabha TV' via video conferencing in Delhi. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan attended the function via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Amarinder against going ahead with SYL canal, says Punjab will burn

 Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is asked to share water with..
IndiaTimes

