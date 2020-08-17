COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Several children across India continue to face set back due to lack of educational facilities. So is the situation with the children of Dhadgaon village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. The village lacks network connectivity. Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil said, "The area has fewer mobile network towers." To help youngsters, a local in the village is giving lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult doctors and others in the medical fraternity especially after their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. He said that his statements were directed towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) role during the crisis phase and added that his statements were being unnecessarily politicized by some. "Some people are trying to play politics over it. I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors. The doctors, nurses, ward boys have contributed a lot during this COVID phase. I had spoken about the WHO, many others too had said the same," Raut said.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.
Madras High Court refuses to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Local parties celebrated the verdict on August 18. Plant has been shut since April 2018. Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant, after which the plant was closed by the state government.
Painaganadu village residents in Mannargudi region of India's southern Tamil Nadu state put up banners of Kamala Harris talking about her achievements, her roots in the village and wishing her the best for the upcoming polls.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 'Sabha TV' on August 17. He inaugurated 'Sabha TV' via video conferencing in Delhi. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan attended the function via video conferencing.
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has registered more than 55 thousand cases in the last 24 hours. Country's Covid tally crossed the 27 lakh mark with more than 51 thousand..
India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with..