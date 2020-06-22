Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 43 minutes ago

Sports Director Lynden Blake shares what we can all expect when UNA takes the field this fall.

University Of North Alabama To Play Four Games

On cam: north alabama will play footblal this fall, the lions revealed a four game schedule, announcing three of their opponents earlier this afternoon, players tell me they feel safe with the protocols the university put in place to play.

Pkg: north alabama relased a four game schedule set to kickoff in october.

"us along with some other teams across the country feel like the best thing to do is get out there and play football."

The lions are looking for a fourth opponent but have jacksonville state, byu and southern miss locked in.

"no better place to play that than braly, especially on a saturday night."

Head coach chris willis purposely spaced out the games to monitor the pandemic.

"the gap in between is big for the covid, if you lose a guy, and have the 10 day turnaround, it helps them be able to come back and play, shouldn't miss a game, i hope, you know."

Senior linebacker, will evans, feels comfortable moving forward with the season knowing he'll be tested for covid-19 every week.

"in case you have an outbreak, that was one of my concerns."

U-n-a athletic director mark linder says it's possible to test frequently because local companies supply the tests.

Linder added it will be less expensive, and the players will get quicker results.

"that's why we feel so good about the testing protocols, to make sure our kids are going to be safe."

On cam: and you'll see fans in the stands this fall, mark linder says braly will be at 50% capacity, about 7500 fans.

Reporting in florence, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.

Those attending the games must wear masks, and temperature checks are required too.

Linder says a temperture check gets you a wristband, and a face mask