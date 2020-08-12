New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs.
Washington Capitals, 08/18/2020
NHL Highlights | Islanders @ Capitals 8/20/2020Extended highlights of the New York Islanders at the Washington Capitals
NHL Highlights | Islanders @ Capitals 8/14/2020Extended highlights of the New York Islanders at the Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 08/12/2020