Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs.
New York Islanders, 08/12/2020
Andrew Sheehy Josh Bailey picks up a Goal and an Assist as the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 in Game 1 of t… https://t.co/5wMrlSodaF 13 minutes ago
NHL.com The Islanders scored four straight goals and rallied for a 4-2 win against the Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Co… https://t.co/fIGDU8idy0 15 minutes ago
Ɗωαуηє Hιcкѕ ツ Washington Capitals - New York Islanders 2-4 https://t.co/vKGKSriptg 20 minutes ago
HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for New York Islanders @ Washington Capitals on 2020-08-12:
LINK: https://t.co/oX7F4kuxXa… https://t.co/U1CTFdaJnW 20 minutes ago
IslesEnforcers RT @hockeyfights: Anders Lee vs Tom Wilson from the New York Islanders at Washington Capitals game on Aug 12, 2020 https://t.co/cMo3XUUP1a 20 minutes ago
John Dillinger New York Islanders Josh Baily GOAL giving the Islanders a 4-2 lead against the Washington Capitals https://t.co/p03qEFLq9a 26 minutes ago
Everett Will New York Islanders 4 Washington Capitals 2 (final) - Islanders lead first round series, 1-0 - #caps #nhl 27 minutes ago
Ted Starkey Islanders outworked Capitals down the stretch and take Game 1 by a 4-2 count. Game shifted to New York in the secon… https://t.co/2h3sKFZPba 27 minutes ago
