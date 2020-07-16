McConnell: election will occur 'safely and credibly'
McConnell: election will occur 'safely and credibly'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said the upcoming U.S. election 'will be fine' and many states will have mail-in voting due to the pandemic, as concerns mount over President
Trump's unsubstantiated attacks on mail balloting.
