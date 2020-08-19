5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:02Published
Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21Published
In a historic first ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar evacuated 61 Indians on August 19. It will also bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on August 20. Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, "We at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo have been working hard to make this flight possible. It is the first direct flight between India and Madagascar, between Antananarivo and Mumbai, which is a historic moment." It will take about 6 and half hours to fly from Madagascar's capital Antananarivo to India's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier in June this year 85 Indians were evacuated from Madagascar. Last year, Air Madagascar had planned to start a direct flight between Antananarivo and Mumbai from June this year however because of the global pandemic the situation has changed.
A sweet shop owner was shot by assailants in Bhootnath area of Agamkuan in Patna on August 19. Shop owner has sustained injuries in his jaw and has been admitted in the hospital. Patna City ASP Manish Kumar said, "The person has sustained injuries in his jaw and admitted to a hospital. There was a dispute between the assailants and the victim." Further Investigation is underway.
A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday. “Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now,” Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer said. He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area. The clip shows the four tiny cubs wandering around the hut. The mother leopard is seen sitting in a corner licking her fur.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case." Supreme Court has ordered to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its August 19 verdict. Supreme Court also said that FIR (First Information Report) registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.
The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On..