Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published
5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI.

The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI.

SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case.

SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case.

Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI reacts to SC verdict, says team to visit Mumbai in due course

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI. The verdict came on a plea filed by actress Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR..
DNA
Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:02Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency


Supreme court Supreme court Highest court in a jurisdiction

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order [Video]

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order

Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai [Video]

Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai

In a historic first ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar evacuated 61 Indians on August 19. It will also bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on August 20. Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, "We at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo have been working hard to make this flight possible. It is the first direct flight between India and Madagascar, between Antananarivo and Mumbai, which is a historic moment." It will take about 6 and half hours to fly from Madagascar's capital Antananarivo to India's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier in June this year 85 Indians were evacuated from Madagascar. Last year, Air Madagascar had planned to start a direct flight between Antananarivo and Mumbai from June this year however because of the global pandemic the situation has changed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Sweet shop owner shot by assailants sustained jaw injuries in Patna [Video]

Sweet shop owner shot by assailants sustained jaw injuries in Patna

A sweet shop owner was shot by assailants in Bhootnath area of Agamkuan in Patna on August 19. Shop owner has sustained injuries in his jaw and has been admitted in the hospital. Patna City ASP Manish Kumar said, "The person has sustained injuries in his jaw and admitted to a hospital. There was a dispute between the assailants and the victim." Further Investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India


Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Watch: Leopard gives birth to 4 cubs in Maharashtra’s Nashik [Video]

Watch: Leopard gives birth to 4 cubs in Maharashtra’s Nashik

A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday. “Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now,” Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer said. He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area. The clip shows the four tiny cubs wandering around the hut. The mother leopard is seen sitting in a corner licking her fur.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published
'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case." Supreme Court has ordered to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its August 19 verdict. Supreme Court also said that FIR (First Information Report) registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: With CBI probe people trust there will be justice, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

After the Supreme Court verdict allowing the CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Our stand vindicated, says Nitish on SC allowing CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Soon after the Supreme Court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Bollywood...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsnewKerala.com


Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •HindunewKerala.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case [Video]

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:05Published
Kangana Ranaut: 'Congratulations to each one of SSR warriors' [Video]

Kangana Ranaut: 'Congratulations to each one of SSR warriors'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court verdict ordering a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:17Published