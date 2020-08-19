5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI.

The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI.

SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case.

SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case.

Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments.

Watch the full video for more details.