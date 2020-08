There's speculation that a prominent Russian opposition politician - Alexei Navalny - has been poisoned, according to his spokeswoman.

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning.

Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst For almost 20 years, Navalny has been striking at the Kremlin's Achilles heel of corruption. He may have missed that the thin line has moved, says Mark Galeotti. View on euronews

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic in Russia is fighting for his life after a suspected poisoning. A spokeswoman for Alexei Navalny says he's in a..

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, is unconscious and in...

Three years after predicting there was a 50% chance he’d end up dead for speaking against Russian...

Nice Dude opposition RT @GGevirtz : Doctors 'fighting for life' of Russia's opposition leader Navalny after alleged poisoning https://t.co/TDdBtCHSXK via @nbcnews 37 minutes ago

Maria Gabriel Scapellato Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fighting for his life after alleged poisoning https://t.co/uH3rElkrUz 34 minutes ago

JAFO RT @Pajjr2016 : Doctors 'fighting for life' of Russia's opposition leader Navalny after alleged poisoning https://t.co/YkrTmYXOf7 via @nbcne … 33 minutes ago

Growing Family RT @FrankFigliuzzi1 : Has Putin poisoned his rival? Doctors 'fighting for life' of Russia's opposition leader Navalny after alleged poisonin… 16 minutes ago

Barbara Wieczorek Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fighting for his life after alleged poisoning. https://t.co/t0PgFoVuGt 15 minutes ago

Richard Ferrans Trump has ZERO criticism of Putin after bounties on US soldiers. Trump and Pompeo have not said one word about Bela… https://t.co/D8rPE0EUzW 14 minutes ago

Loving Tiger Doctors 'fighting for life' of Russia's opposition leader Navalny after alleged poisoning https://t.co/TiKM10tZAw via @nbcnews 11 minutes ago

Hogan Italiano RT @donlusin : Doctors 'fighting for life' of Russia's opposition fake leader Navalny after alleged poisoning by "Ukrainian Borsh" Vote🚩 don… 10 minutes ago