Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California heat wave continues as fires burn across the state

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:14s - Published
California heat wave continues as fires burn across the state

California heat wave continues as fires burn across the state

More than two dozen major fires are scorching California, largely the result of a “historic” lightning blitz and ongoing heat wave.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Northern California wildfires spur evacuations, state of emergency declaration

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate their homes in regions surrounding the San...
CBC.ca - Published

California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears

California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears Watch VideoA California heat wave triggered rolling power outages for more than 300,000 residents...
Newsy - Published

Climate Change May Lead To More Record Heat And Fires In California, Experts Warn

California is facing a searing heat wave and a growing number of wildfires — challenges only...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

SanDiegoPatch

San Diego Patch Scorching Heat Wave Continues In San Diego County https://t.co/pZRgz8A50L 41 minutes ago

mailtribune

Mail Tribune Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide h… https://t.co/DK3D8sV6yX 1 hour ago

generalwebb1976

antidumpsterfire RT @mattdpearce: “As one of the worst heat waves in years continues to broil California, millions are experiencing the havoc that ensues wi… 2 hours ago

solarcurator

SolarCurator RT @pv_tech: LS Power to switch on ‘world’s largest’ battery in California amidst power crisis # 250MW battery to be energised by the end o… 4 hours ago

SuriliSutaria

Surili Sutaria Patel RT @EH_4_ALL: California is currently facing multiple crises, including wildfires throughout the state, a heat wave, and power outages - al… 6 hours ago

EH_4_ALL

APHA Environmental Health California is currently facing multiple crises, including wildfires throughout the state, a heat wave, and power ou… https://t.co/QaBv7wI44K 6 hours ago

USCMarshall

USC Marshall "I think there's just going to be more in the future" - timely expertise from Shon Hiatt in the @EastBayTimes on Ca… https://t.co/tRfY18w0xN 6 hours ago

Norsunenergy

Chris Young LS Power to switch on ‘world’s largest’ battery in California amidst power crisis https://t.co/7gckWyKQpz 250MW bat… https://t.co/uDfGH0Lypm 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic

Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a number of topics Wednesday, including an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the COVID19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 51:20Published
RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:11Published
California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide [Video]

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday to ensure that the state gets vital resources amid wildfires that have aggravated a stifling heat wave. At least 27 fires are..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published