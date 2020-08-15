|
California heat wave continues as fires burn across the state
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:14s - Published
California heat wave continues as fires burn across the state
More than two dozen major fires are scorching California, largely the result of a “historic” lightning blitz and ongoing heat wave.
