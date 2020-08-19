Global  
 

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space

California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.


San Francisco blanketed in smoke as fires rage

Thousands of people ordered to evacuate after 30 wildfires blaze throughout California amid...
Smoke From California Wildfires Extend Smoke Advisories [Video]

Smoke From California Wildfires Extend Smoke Advisories

The skies are thick with smoke that can seen from space. Tina Patel reports.

Timelapse shows carnage wildfires have caused on Northern California's skyline [Video]

Timelapse shows carnage wildfires have caused on Northern California's skyline

A pair of time-lapses from Wednesday shows the massive smoke billowing from one of many fires raging in San Mateo County, California. (August 19, 2020) There are currently over 360 wildfires raging..

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California [Video]

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California

Multiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air..

