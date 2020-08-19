|
Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space
Video Credit: Veuer
- Duration: 00:56s - Published
California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.
