Demi Lovato Asks Fans To Join Fight For Breonna Taylor

Demi Lovato has encouraged her fans to celebrate her birthday by joining her in calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

The singer tweeted; "I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday," Lovato went on to say; "Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor.

#BlackLivesMatter" Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT, who was killed in March in Louisville, Kentucky, Three police officers broke down the door to her apartment while attempting to serve a "No Knock Warrant".

The police shot Taylor 8 times.

The suspect the police were looking for, was already in custody.