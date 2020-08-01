Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick.
18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Sindhi Baloch Forum held a protest against Pakistan government in front of UK Parliament in London. The protest was held on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30. The protesters were carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan. They chanted slogans against Pakistan's atrocities against Baloch and Sindhi people. Atrocities are committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence on Baloch and Sindhi people.
The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Several Baloch and other human rights activists have joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of enforced disappeared people in Balochistan. Protesters carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan chanted slogans against Pakistani state's atrocities against Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch and stopping of further enforced disappearances. Speakers urged the international community including the UK to stop supporting Pakistan as their support is strengthening Pakistan to commit more crimes against humanity. They said that thousands of innocent Baloch have been arrested and disappeared by Pakistani forces and many of them have been killed in custody. Activists have also strongly condemned the recent murder of Hayat Baloch in Balochistan's Turbat city who was shot dead by FC in front of his parents.
Dr Mike Tildesley - an epidemiologist at the University of Warwick - says that imposing local lockdowns quickly in places where there is a resurgence in coronavirus cases is key to avoiding large second spikes.
Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.
Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses has described Eat Out to Help Out as a "huge and overwhelming success" and has called on the government to extend the scheme throughout September.
Italian firefighters struggled to contain a large fire which tore through a 400-hectare forest in Sicily.
The operation at the Moarda forest, near Palermo, was made difficult by high temperatures and strong winds.
About 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.
Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic.
Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.
Musician Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to help an 18-year-old student realize her dream of becoming a mathematician.
Vitoria Mario, a teenager in London, set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $53,000..