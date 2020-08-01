Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick.

18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.

Report by Jonesia.

