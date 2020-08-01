Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick.

18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York [Video]

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published
Baloch, Sindhi jointly hold anti-Pakistan protest at UK Parliament House [Video]

Baloch, Sindhi jointly hold anti-Pakistan protest at UK Parliament House

The Sindhi Baloch Forum held a protest against Pakistan government in front of UK Parliament in London. The protest was held on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30. The protesters were carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan. They chanted slogans against Pakistan's atrocities against Baloch and Sindhi people. Atrocities are committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence on Baloch and Sindhi people.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:44Published
Free Balochistan Movement holds protest on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances in London [Video]

Free Balochistan Movement holds protest on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances in London

The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Several Baloch and other human rights activists have joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of enforced disappeared people in Balochistan. Protesters carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan chanted slogans against Pakistani state's atrocities against Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch and stopping of further enforced disappearances. Speakers urged the international community including the UK to stop supporting Pakistan as their support is strengthening Pakistan to commit more crimes against humanity. They said that thousands of innocent Baloch have been arrested and disappeared by Pakistani forces and many of them have been killed in custody. Activists have also strongly condemned the recent murder of Hayat Baloch in Balochistan's Turbat city who was shot dead by FC in front of his parents.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Seven key moments from the MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more

 Lady Gaga won five awards at the ceremony, which was dedicated to "true hero" Chadwick Boseman.
BBC News
Taylor Swift fan returns box of signed albums [Video]

Taylor Swift fan returns box of signed albums

An independent record store owner in Wisconsin is thanking his lucky stars after a box of signed Taylor Swift albums was handed over by a loyal fan following a delivery issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Taylor Swift joins elite album club by scoring fourth week at number one in U.S. [Video]

Taylor Swift joins elite album club by scoring fourth week at number one in U.S.

Taylor Swift has scored another chart milestone by becoming the first woman to claim four successive weeks at the top of America's Billboard 200 with the same release since 2015.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

University of Warwick University of Warwick University in Coventry, England

Researchers find 50 possible new planets using artificial intelligence

 A research team from the United Kingdom's University of Warwick has figured out a way to use artificial intelligence to sift through NASA data, leading to the..
CBS News
Local lockdowns ‘key’ to avoiding large second spikes [Video]

Local lockdowns ‘key’ to avoiding large second spikes

Dr Mike Tildesley - an epidemiologist at the University of Warwick - says that imposing local lockdowns quickly in places where there is a resurgence in coronavirus cases is key to avoiding large second spikes. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Portugal Portugal country in southwestern Europe

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy [Video]

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy

Bayern prepare to leave Portugal with the Champions League trophy

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:41Published
Air bridges: Quarantine rules lifted for Britons travelling back from Portugal [Video]

Air bridges: Quarantine rules lifted for Britons travelling back from Portugal

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, after Portugal is removed from the list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Portugal anti-racism rally: Anger at shooting of Black actor [Video]

Portugal anti-racism rally: Anger at shooting of Black actor

A white man in his 80s has been charged with his murder.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out [Video]

FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out

Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses has described Eat Out to Help Out as a “huge and overwhelming success” and has called on the government to extend the scheme throughout September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
Dramatic Footage as Large Fire Burns Through Sicilian Forest [Video]

Dramatic Footage as Large Fire Burns Through Sicilian Forest

Italian firefighters struggled to contain a large fire which tore through a 400-hectare forest in Sicily. The operation at the Moarda forest, near Palermo, was made difficult by high temperatures and strong winds. About 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Labour calls for delay to next year’s GCSE and A-level exams [Video]

Labour calls for delay to next year’s GCSE and A-level exams

Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

 Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid..
WorldNews
New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds [Video]

New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds

Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Student thanks Taylor Swift for £23,000 donation towards university education

An aspiring mathematician who lives in London has thanked Taylor Swift for making her “dreams come...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Student Vitoria Mario 'over the moon' at Taylor Swift's donation

A London-based Portuguese student has had her "dreams come true" after the gift to fund her at...
BBC News - Published

Taylor Swift donates more than $25,000 to help student attend school: 'So inspired by your drive'

"Folklore" singer Taylor Swift surprised an aspiring mathematician with a £23,373 donation towards...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Video: 18-year-old Vitoria Mario is "overwhelmed" after Taylor Swift donated toward her university tuition https://t.co/a2XLD… 1 week ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Video: 18-year-old Vitoria Mario is "overwhelmed" after Taylor Swift donated toward her university tuition https://t.co/a2XLDCAlAj 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student [Video]

Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student

Musician Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to help an 18-year-old student realize her dream of becoming a mathematician. Vitoria Mario, a teenager in London, set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $53,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Taylor Swift covers student's $30,000 tuition fees [Video]

Taylor Swift covers student's $30,000 tuition fees

Taylor Swift has assisted a teenager in the U.K. with her university dreams by donating more than $30,000 dollars to cover her tuition fees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published