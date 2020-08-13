Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Scores Huge Gains On Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies. The news was released Sunday night in a press release. The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo. Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.
Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion). Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion). Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.
Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett helped Thomas Kaplan become a billionaire. Buffett bought 130 million ounces of silver in the late 1990s, just before Kaplan listed his silver-mining company. Buffett has did Kaplan another favor when he bought a stake in Barrick Gold last quarter. Barrick co-owns the Donlin Creek gold deposit in Alaska with NovaGold, which counts Kaplan as its chairman and largest shareholder. "Lightning has now struck twice. Now I owe him two!"
US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok. Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has Apple shares and cash worth 52% of its entire market capitalization. The billionaire investor's company owned $113 billion in Apple stock. He has $147 billion in cash at the last count. Business Insider reports that represents more than half of its $499 billion market cap. Berkshire's market value suggests the rest of its business is worth less than $240 billion. The company generated more than $250 billion in revenue last year.
Warren Buffett gave advice to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky "Get Rich Slow." According to Business Insider Buffett gave the advice to Chesky over lunch a few years ago. On Wednesday, Chesky sped up the "get..