Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Scores Huge Gains On Apple

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Warren Buffett's investment in his Apple has easily exceeds his personal fortune.

Buffett owns investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

The company spent about $35 billion to buy 245 million Apple shares.

Those shares are now worth about $122 billion, representing a gain of more than $80 billion.

Buffett's net worth has sunk by $11 billion this year to $78 billion.

The decline reflects a drop in Berkshire's share price and his philanthropy.


Warren Buffett Warren Buffett American investor, entrepreneur, and businessperson

Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

 TOKYO — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said Monday it has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in..
WorldNews
Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms [Video]

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies. The news was released Sunday night in a press release. The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo. Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth? [Video]

How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth?

Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion). Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion). Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
How Buffett's Silver Purchase Made A Man A Billionaire [Video]

How Buffett's Silver Purchase Made A Man A Billionaire

Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett helped Thomas Kaplan become a billionaire. Buffett bought 130 million ounces of silver in the late 1990s, just before Kaplan listed his silver-mining company. Buffett has did Kaplan another favor when he bought a stake in Barrick Gold last quarter. Barrick co-owns the Donlin Creek gold deposit in Alaska with NovaGold, which counts Kaplan as its chairman and largest shareholder. "Lightning has now struck twice. Now I owe him two!"

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple accidentally approved malware disguised as Flash, new report finds

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple accidentally approved common malware disguised as an update for Adobe Flash Player to run on macOS,..
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s re-creations of macOS wallpapers look just as good

 Left: Matt Birchler’s recreation. Right: Apple’s original wallpaper. | Matt Birchler, Apple

Many of us are finding cool things to work on while..
The Verge

Apple says App Store appeals process is now live, so developers can start challenging decisions

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple on Monday announced that its new App Store appeals process, first revealed at WWDC in June, is now live,..
The Verge

Here’s how you can still download Fortnite on your iPhone, Mac

 Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store completely due to the ongoing legal suit with Epic Games. This means that Apple device owners would not be able to..
WorldNews
S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years [Video]

S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok. Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Berkshire Hathaway Berkshire Hathaway American multinational conglomerate holding company

What Accounts For Berkshire Hathaway's Market Capitalization? [Video]

What Accounts For Berkshire Hathaway's Market Capitalization?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has Apple shares and cash worth 52% of its entire market capitalization. The billionaire investor's company owned $113 billion in Apple stock. He has $147 billion in cash at the last count. Business Insider reports that represents more than half of its $499 billion market cap. Berkshire's market value suggests the rest of its business is worth less than $240 billion. The company generated more than $250 billion in revenue last year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Pivots to the Far East [Video]

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Pivots to the Far East

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway puts $6 billion in five Japanese trading firms focused on commodities as it pivots both East and below the ground.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:26Published
Warren Buffett To AirBnB CEO: "Get Rich Slow" [Video]

Warren Buffett To AirBnB CEO: "Get Rich Slow"

Warren Buffett gave advice to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky "Get Rich Slow." According to Business Insider Buffett gave the advice to Chesky over lunch a few years ago. On Wednesday, Chesky sped up the "get..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published