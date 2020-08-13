Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Scores Huge Gains On Apple

Warren Buffett's investment in his Apple has easily exceeds his personal fortune.

Buffett owns investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

The company spent about $35 billion to buy 245 million Apple shares.

Those shares are now worth about $122 billion, representing a gain of more than $80 billion.

Buffett's net worth has sunk by $11 billion this year to $78 billion.

The decline reflects a drop in Berkshire's share price and his philanthropy.