Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal Service

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal Service

Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal Service

Coloradans held rallies to support the U.S. Postal Service Saturday ahead of a vote in which the House passed new funding for the USPS.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JakeDenver6

Jake Denver RT @SnoflaQeWhisprr: Feeling like you don't know how to help? Here's something we can all do! Be a part of something! #colorado #patriots #… 2 hours ago

denver_rose

Barb 😷🌊 RT @RobertShermanTV: A golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden has just gotten underway here in The Villages. https://t.co/wF7sJZpGv6 8 hours ago

HealingImprints

HealingImprints @stpaulgal49 @JMilesColeman @jodotcom It reminds me of being at the Pete 2020 rally in Denver... When a young boy a… https://t.co/xdFEs8YMIy 1 day ago

Caseoncase

Case RT @Dignity4_ALL: Time for Solidarity Support and Rally with Postal Workers Saturday | August 22 | 9:45 AM E Colfax Ave & N Marion S… 1 day ago

Dignity4_ALL

⏰ 8 PM ⏰ Give 'Em Hell ➡️ 1331 Cherokee St ⬅️ Time for Solidarity Support and Rally with Postal Workers Saturday | August 22 | 9:45 AM E Colfax Ave & N Ma… https://t.co/huhyZ86wuH 1 day ago

SnoflaQeWhisprr

The snowflake whisperer ❄️👄 Feeling like you don't know how to help? Here's something we can all do! Be a part of something! #colorado… https://t.co/r1awm5lY7k 5 days ago

HodsonGang

HodsonGang RT @grt4dead: Antifa shows up at #BackTheBlue rally, and needs police support to safely extricate themselves from trouble. Their 1st mista… 1 week ago

qpyoungnews

Quentin Young In a Newsweek op-ed — not *that* one — @RepKenBuck makes the dubious claim that during the recent Back the Blue ral… https://t.co/7nedrrtdQS 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Save The Post Office Rally Planned In Greensburg [Video]

Save The Post Office Rally Planned In Greensburg

Another rally calling to save the Postal Service is being held this time in Greensburg.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
Colorado joins lawsuit against USPS over cuts and changes; Postmaster General backs off [Video]

Colorado joins lawsuit against USPS over cuts and changes; Postmaster General backs off

Colorado is part of a multistate lawsuit that will be filed Tuesday against the U.S. Postal Service over reported changes that have led Colorado leaders to claim the Trump administration is..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:44Published
Colorado officials on USPS slowdown, mail ballots [Video]

Colorado officials on USPS slowdown, mail ballots

Colorado officials hosted a news conference Monday to discuss the importance of the U.S. Postal Service in regard to the state’s mail in ballot system and the administration’s efforts to slow down..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 35:28Published